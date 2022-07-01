Eastern Bank Acquires 5,511 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

