Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.53. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 403,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

