E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.71

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 189906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EONGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on E.On from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

