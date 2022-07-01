Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Up 1.9%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.06 and last traded at C$22.01. 56,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 296,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DND. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

