DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $30.63

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $31.39. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 48.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

