Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.43. 978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,090,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,239 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,896,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $15,007,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $12,187,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

