Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $769,362.74 and $8,475.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00179611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00886444 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00087244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015319 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.