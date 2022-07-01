Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.12. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 12,144 shares changing hands.

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -371.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

