DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014191 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.