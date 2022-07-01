Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DRM opened at C$31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.52. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

