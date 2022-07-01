Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.
Shares of DDHRF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $4.80.
About Dream Impact Trust (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.