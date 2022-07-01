Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Shares of DDHRF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

