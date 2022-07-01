Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

DCI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.09. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,937. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

