Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.99 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.99 billion and $583.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00027986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00269942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

