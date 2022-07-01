Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 1.9%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.97. 1,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 17.93% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

