Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,596,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,155,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,895,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,047,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,900,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

