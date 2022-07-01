Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0018 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $71,598.72 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,336.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.04 or 0.05365064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00270294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00571617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00515092 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,119,843 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

