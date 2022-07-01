DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $3,130.78 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. DIGG has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,659.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $3,130.78 or 0.16135759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00183077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00658742 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

