D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 973.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group stock opened at 144.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 160.41. D’Ieteren Group has a twelve month low of 129.25 and a twelve month high of 177.61.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.