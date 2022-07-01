D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 973.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group stock opened at 144.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 160.41. D’Ieteren Group has a twelve month low of 129.25 and a twelve month high of 177.61.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D’Ieteren Group (SIEVF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.