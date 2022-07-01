Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $7.49 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00009938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $12,594.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,693,634 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

