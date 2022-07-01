Dev Protocol (DEV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $220,420.51 and approximately $161.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.