Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

