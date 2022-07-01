Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

