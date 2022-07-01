Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,024 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,830 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,665,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,636,000 after purchasing an additional 852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,902,000 after acquiring an additional 499,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.