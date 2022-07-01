Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 64,472 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

FLOT stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

