Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

