Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $14.81 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,806,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

