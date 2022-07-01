Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,161 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $70.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.