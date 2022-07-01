Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.45 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

