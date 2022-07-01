Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSNY opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.45. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

