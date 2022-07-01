Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $23.57 on Friday. Denka has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

