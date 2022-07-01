Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $23.57 on Friday. Denka has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.
Denka Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denka (DENKF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.