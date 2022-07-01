Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

