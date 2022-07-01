Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Short Interest Update

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLPX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 105,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Delphax Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

