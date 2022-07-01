Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Short Interest Update

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

