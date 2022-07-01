Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

DDF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

