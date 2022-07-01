DeFiSocial Gaming Price Hits $687.32 on Top Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.02155123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00191822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.