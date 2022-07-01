DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.68

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.68 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 38086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

Several research firms recently commented on DBSDY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.