David J Yvars Group Sells 17,071 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for about 1.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 910,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 5,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,087. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.