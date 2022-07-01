David J Yvars Group Purchases 1,378 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 996,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.