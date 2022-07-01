David J Yvars Group Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

