Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 15,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.