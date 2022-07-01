Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

