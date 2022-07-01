Dan Karlin Sells 26,238 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) insider Dan Karlin sold 26,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 18,366.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,051,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,836,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Karlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Dan Karlin sold 9,555 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.82, for a total transaction of 7,835.10.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Dan Karlin sold 8,242 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 6,346.34.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.06. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.63 and a 52 week high of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

