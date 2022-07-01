Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 16,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

