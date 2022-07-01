Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Daicel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DACHF)

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

