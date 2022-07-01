DA Davidson Trims Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Target Price to $26.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

SUM stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

