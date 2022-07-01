Cwm LLC Sells 180,546 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $159,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. 223,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

