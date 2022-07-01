Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.35. 37,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,851. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

