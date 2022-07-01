Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $29,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,578. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59.

