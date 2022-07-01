Cwm LLC Has $56.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,809 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $56,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.