Cwm LLC Has $293.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608,007 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.